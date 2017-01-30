Mary Elizabeth Guillot, age 81, of Bayou Jack

Mary Guillot

DUPONT - Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Guillot of Bayou Jack will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont on Monday, January 30, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. George Krosfield officiating. Burial services will commence at the Bayou Jack Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall of Dupont on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Mary Guillot, age 81, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 28, 2017. She was born on July 4, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Guillot, Sr.; son, Hank Joseph Guillot; grandchildren, Lacey, Kayla, and Angela; parents, Fred and Marie Jones, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Reneé Guillot; son-in-law, Javis Gaspard.

She is survived by her children; Patricia Gaspard of Bayou Jack, Bert (Tammy) Guillot, Jr. of Bayou Jack, Linda (Dale) Bordelon of Bayou Jack, John W. Guillot of Bayou Jack, Susie (Matt, Jr.) Dixon of Bayou Jack, Joey Guillot of Bayou Jack, and Kenneth (Priscilla) Guillot of Bayou Jack; sister, Margaret Standridge of Lubbock, Texas; her grandchildren, Jarred, Jessica, Brittany G., John, Jr., Dustin, Heather, Tori, Paige, Kara, Brittany F; and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Allie, Lexi, Aubree, Oren, Kaylab, Kade, Kadence, Baylon, Abbey, Jayce, and Layden.