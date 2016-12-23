Mary Jane “Miss Nan” McFarland, age 81, of Baton Rouge

Mary Jane “Miss Nan” McFarland

BATON ROUGE - Funeral services for Mary Jane “Miss Nan” McFarland were held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Burial followed in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Mary Jane McFarland (Miss Nan), age 81, left her earthly home to join with her family in their heavenly home with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 11:36 am at Our House for Respite in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Miss Nan was born on August 3, 1935, to Effie and Nelson Norman of Simmesport, Louisiana. She went on to be employed by Baton Rouge General Hospital for 14 years. She was married to Hank Mayeux and later married to James McFarland for 33 years. Miss Nan was very active at Bethany North and The Rock churches.

Miss Nan was preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Nelson Norman; her sisters, Helen Kimble, and Hazel Hinton; her brothers, Norris Norman, and Robert Norman; her sons, Nelson Mayeux; and her step-sons, Bill McFarland and Mike McFarland.

She is survived by her son, Billy W. Mayeux; her daughter, Sheila (David) Chenevert; her son-in-law, David Chenevert; and her granddaughter, Brittany Coursey.