Mary Lee Thibodeaux Gaspard, age 81, of Evergreen

Mary Lee Thibodeaux Gaspard

GOUDEAU - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Gaspard will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2017 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Goudeau with the Rev. Taylor Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Gaspard, age 81 of Evergreen, and a resident of the Lexington House for the last few years, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Grace Home in Alexandria. She was born on May 25, 1935.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Gaspard; an infant son; her parents, Lee and Theresa Normand Thibodeaux; a sister, Burnell Messina; and a brother, Houston Tassin.

Survivors include three sons, Gerald Normand of Evergreen, Kent Normand of Evergreen, and Bryan (Cheri) Normand of Alexandria; two daughters, Sandra (Harold) Armand of Evergreen and Shantelle Gauthier of Kinder; two step-sons, Bruce Gaspard of Hessmer and Randy Gaspard of Deville; a sister, Lela Normand of Gonzales; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

Pallbearers will include Dawson Gauthier, Travis Normand, Chadwick Normand, Ty Armand, Gregory Normand, Shaun Siebeneicher, and Mason Gauthier.

