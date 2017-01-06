Mclain Ducote, age 82, of Hessmer

Mclain Ducote

HESSMER - Funeral services for Mclain Ducote of Hessmer, originally of Cottonport, will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer on Saturday, January 7, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. with Fr. Edwin Hernandez-Rodriguez officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will resume at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Mclain Ducote, age 82, passed away at the Riviere De Soleil Nursing Home of Mansura on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. She was born on March 2, 1934.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Ducote, Sr.; parents, Emile and Belle McDonald Mayeux; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Ducote.

She is survived by her sons, Wilbert Ducote, Jr. of Mansura, Kent Paul Ducote of Spring, Texas, Timothy Ducote of Bunkie, Reginald Ducote of Moreauville, Johnny Ducote of Mansura, and Danny Ducote of Humble, Texas; brother, Magnus Mayeux of Laplace; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.