Melba Boice, age 81, of Pineville

Melba Boice

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Ms. Melba “Jean” Boice will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017, at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with the Revs. Jesse Littleton, Sr., Jesse Littleton, Jr., Michael R. Cox and James Littleton officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Ball, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 3:00 - 10:00 p.m. and will resume Monday, January 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Boice, age 81, of Pineville entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 19, 2017 in her residence. “Jean” was a native of Marksville and born on November 24, 1935. She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Deville. During her many working years, “Jean” worked as a deputy sheriff in San Antonio, Texas. She traveled the country working with COCESS Supply on military bases, retiring in 2002 to come home to be with her kids and grandkids.

Ms. Boice is preceded in death by her husband’s; her daughter’s father, “Pete” Clark and Martin “Bob” Boice, Jr.; her parents, Henry and Mae Frost Murray; her sisters, Hazel White, Velma Cole; and her brother, Cecil Murray.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Jeanette (Jesse, Sr.) Littleton of Pineville, Jeannie “Scooter” Cox of Pineville; four grandchildren, Jesse (Dawn) Littleton, Jr. of Deville, Michael R. (Holly) Cox of Pineville, Tami Cox of Spring, Texas, Shelly (Bill) Chick of Colorado; ten great-grandchildren, James, Alexis, Ayla, Trysten, Kristy, Kasi, Kaley, Brittney, Missy, and Cory; and ten great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Jesse Littleton, Jr., Michael Cox, James Littleton, Kasi Mosley, Kristen Morgan, Alexis Cox, Ayla Cox and Trysten Cox.