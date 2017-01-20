Michael Bordelon, age 58, of Cottonport

Michael Bordelon

COTTONPORT - Memorial services for Michael Bordelon of Cottonport will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Michael Bordelon, age 58, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Grace Home in Alexandria. He was born on September 4, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Rachal Bordelon; and siblings, Maixum Bordelon, Leonard Bordelon, Alan Bordelon, Bernard Bordelon and Phillip Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 32 years, Kathy Bordelon; step-daughter, Buffy James; step-son, Shane Scallan; siblings, James Bordelon, Gerard Bordelon, Reginald Bordelon, Brenda Bordelon, Ethelenne Veade and Carrie Jane Bordelon; three grandchildren, Allie Mayeaux, Nola James, Michael James, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren.