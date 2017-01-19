Michael Lachney, age 55, of Evergreen

Michael Lachney

ECHO - Graveside services for Mr. Michael Lachney will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 20, 2017 at St. Francis DeSalles Cemetery in Echo with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Lachney, age 55, of Evergreen passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Bunkie General Hospital. Born on September 8, 1961, Michael was the owner of Michael Lachney’s Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Billie Ruth Woodring Lachney; and a stepson, Glenn Seymour.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jackie Lachney of Evergreen; daughter, Rebecca (Chad) Greenhouse; stepdaughter, Christine (Christopher Chaix) Seymour; brothers, Dave (Gwen) Lachney, Gary (Karen) Lachney and Dale (Edna) Lachney; sister, Brenda Lachney (Ricky) Mills; and eight grandchildren.