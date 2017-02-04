Mildred Lemoine Aymond, age 92, of Plaucheville

Mildred Lemoine Aymond

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Mildred Aymond of Plaucheville will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be held in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport on Monday, February 6, 2017 beginning at 5pm until 8pm and will resume at 9am Tuesday morning at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church.

Mildred Aymond, age 92, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 in Baton Rouge. Born on July 21, 1924, she was a life-long member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. Her and her husband, Stewart, started their home in Plaucheville for over 60 years. They cherished their home and community which they were so proud and committed to.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lennie and Aude Gremillion Lemoine; her husband of 68 years, Stewart Aymond; sister, Verna Mae Lemoine; and brother, Ivan Lemoine.

Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Wayne (Sandra Guillory) Aymond of Baton Rouge, Cynthia Aymond (Wayne) Rabalais of Baton Rouge, Brenda Aymond (Paul Brent) Gauthier of Baton Rouge, and Stephen Aymond of Youngsville; brother, Louis Lemoine of Plaucheville; sister, Anita Chenevert of Plaucheville; ten grandchildren: Stephanie Aymond, Erin Aymond Colborn, Michael Aymond, Marsha Rabalais Shirey, Kimberly Rabalais Leblanc, Adam Rabalais, Randy Aymond, Amy Gauthier Huynh, Andrew Gauthier, and Sarah Gauthier; and 12 great-grandchildren.