Murdis Mary Stark Congemi, age 94, of Metairie

Murdis Mary Stark Congemi

METAIRIE - Private services for Murdis Mary Stark Congemi will held at a later date.

Murdis Mary Stark Congemi, age 94, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 4 p.m.

She was the beloved sister of Leeman and Lance Stark along with the late Ivy Guidry Riché, Roland, James and Kenneth Stark. Daughter of the late Sidney and Anita Ducote Stark. Also survived by extended family.

Special thanks to Serenity House and Hospice Compassus.

