Murray Anthony Lemoine, age 80 of Bunkie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Mansura and was a long time resident of Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Lemoine was a retired auto body repairman of 30 years at Johnson Chevrolet and Pete Roy Ford. He served in the United States Air force. Murray was a passionate man. He loved wood working, gardening, leather tanning, and spending time with his children and grandchildren in his spare time. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 59 years, Betty Arena Lemoine; his children, Catherine Lemoine of Bunkie, Mark (Laquitta) Lemoine of Sylacauga, AL, Tammie (Ricky) Ferguson of Eola, Sandra McMillian of Mamou, Johnny (Nadine) Lemoine of St. Landry, Terry (Ted) Lemoine of Cottonport; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leanere C. and Mathilda Lemoine; brothers, Michael Lemoine, Waltz Lemoine and Merlin Lemoine; and sisters, Julia Descant and Elizabeth “Barbara” St. Romain.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Serenity Homecare and Hospice for their loving care and Support.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.