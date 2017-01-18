Natasha Augustine Thomas, age 44, of Mansura

Natasha Augustine Thomas

HAMBURG - Funeral services for Natasha Augustine Thomas of Mansura will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hamburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hamburg on Saturday.

Natasha Thomas, age 44, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at her home in Mansura. She was born on April 21, 1972.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell Augustine, Jr. and Alberta Tanner Augustine.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Efton Thomas of Mansura; daughter, Amber Elizabeth Thomas of Mansura; son, Adam Joshua Thomas of Mansura; step-daughter, Kholiene Armstrong of Simmesport; sister, Rosetta (Clifford) Pate of Baton Rouge; brothers, Bradley (Tuwanda) Augustine of Baton Rouge and Desmond Pierre Augustine of Simmesport; aunts, Verlie Pierre of Moreauville and Mary Blackman of Mansura; mother-in-law, Mary Ida Thomas of Marksville; and sister-in-laws, Daisy Thomas Fryer of Baltimore, Maryland and Vernelle Thomas of Marksville.