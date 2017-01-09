Funeral services for Ms. Nera Mae White will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Flatwoods United Pentecostal Church, Flatwoods, Louisiana with the Rev. Gene Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Flatwoods Cemetery, Flatwoods, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Nera Mae White, age 88, of Flatwoods, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Monday, January 9, 2017 in Grace Home.

Nera was a lifelong resident of the Mora-Flatwoods Community. She was a member of Flatwoods United Pentecostal Church and she was a retired supervisor with K-Mart after 27 years of service. She enjoyed cooking for her family.

Ms. White is preceded in death by her husband Miller White and her parents, Eddie & Reancy Bolton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sandra Brister (Daniel) of Elmer, LA, Janet Slatten (Jimmy) of Alexandria, LA; her sons, Eugene White (Karen) of Kisatchie Hills, LA, Gary White of Lena, LA, Ricky White (Carolyn) of Fifth Ward, LA, Timothy White (Sheila) of Flatwoods, LA; her sisters, Faye Cranford of Shreveport, LA, Myrtie Sharp of Winnsboro, LA, Jean Ray of Kisatchie, LA, Sue Kerry of Alexandria, LA, Tina Kerns of Bossier City, LA; her brother; Howard Bolton; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Flatwoods United Pentecostal Church, Flatwoods, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. and will resume Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.