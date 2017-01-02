Nettie Bordelon Neck, age 90, of Marksville

A mass of a Christian Burial for Nettie Bordelon Neck will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017, in St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11 a.m. where Reverend Thomas Paul and Irion St. Romain will be officiating the mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cometary #1.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, on Friday, January 6, 2016, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m. and continue on Saturday, January 7, 2016, from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Nettie, 90, passed away at the Camelot Nursing Home in Broussard, on Sunday, January 1, 2017, where she was a resident for the past two and a half years.

Neck was born on August 26, 1926, to Norma and Robert Bordelon of Marksville. After completing high school in 1944, she attended Spencer Business College in Baton Rouge. Upon obtaining certification, she began working as secretary for the State Agriculture Extension Service. While working at Lewis Roy Motors, she met and married the late Volice Neck in 1945. She worked for Avoyelles Parish Superintendent of Education, Lois Cayer. In the mid 1950’s, Nettie began her floral career and opened Neck’s Flower Shop. She was a licensed florist for over 30 years, a member of the Louisiana State Florists Associations, Marksville Home Demonstration Club, for 50 years, Homemakers Cookbook Club, and St. Joseph’s Ladies Altar Society for 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Volice; her parents, Robert and Norma Bordelon; and her siblings and infant brother, Adley Belton, Bryan Bordelon, and Jeanette Lacombe.

She is survived by three sons, Bruce (Janine) Neck of Lafayette, Van (Cyd) Neck of Lafayette, and Clyde (Aggie) Neck Marksville; six grandchildren, Alyssa (Caleb) Faul of Ruston, Brook Neck of Lafayette, Kyle Neck of Lafayette, Troy (Kim) Neck of Baton Rouge, Millie (Don) Moran of Spring, Texas, and Stuart Neck of Spring, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Ali, Abby, Jarett, Collin, Jean Paul, Alexander, and Paisely, and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Troy Neck, Stuart Neck, Brook Neck, Kyle Neck, Don Moran, and Caleb Faul. Honorary pallbearers will be Reed Chenevert.