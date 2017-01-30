Nettie (Swain) Paolino, age 78, of Shelton, Washington

Nettie (Swain) Paolino

LEESVILLE - A Celebration of Life for Nettie Faye Swain-Paolino was held December 4 2016 at Little Creek Casino in Shelton, Washington. Interment took place on January 25, 2017 at Holly Springs Cemetery in Leesville.

Nettie Faye Swain-Paolino, born in Marksville on September 10, 1938 and grew up in Hinston and lived many years in Leesville. Faye passed peacefully from this earth, surrounded by her family, November 6, 2016.

Faye came to Seattle, Washington in 1962. After living in Bellevue, Washington for many years, she and her husband Vic moved the family to Belfair in 1974. In 1992, after raising their five children, Faye moved with her husband to Gig Harbor. In 2006 they moved to the Shelton, Washington area to be closer to family.

Faye is survived by her husband Victor, who she met in 1962 and married in 1966. They enjoyed over 50 loving years together. Faye is also survived by her children, Roy Watson of Snohomish, Washington, Randy (Shirley) Paolino of Walla Walla, Washington, Gary Paolino of Belfair, Washington and Lisa Michael and husband Michael, of Shelton, Washington; ikher step-daughter, Patty Reed and her husband Doug, of Bremerton, Washington. Faye's most favorite times were being surrounded by her 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

While living in Belfair, Faye was a school bus driver for the North Mason School District. She was also a volunteer firefighter and certified EMT for Fire District #15. Faye enjoyed life and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, rocking in her chair on the porch, and studying genealogy. She had a special spot for all animals. She always reminded everyone that animals have feelings too, and she would say, 'treat them with kindness and love.'

She touched the hearts of many people, and will be truly missed.