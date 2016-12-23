Nina Goudeau Ducote, age 83, of Hessmer

Nina Goudeau Ducote

HESSMER - Funeral services for Mrs. Nina Goudeau Ducote, were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2016 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer, with Fr. Edwin Rodriquez officiating. Entombment was held in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Ducote, age 83, of Hessmer, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at her residence. She was born on March 1, 1933.

She was preceded in death by, her husband, Milburn J. Ducote Sr.; father, Houston J. Goudeau; mother, Seline G. Pike; sister, Elsie G. Guidry; and brother, Clyston J. Goudeau.

Ducote was a devoted and loving wife of 39 years to her husband, Milburn Sr. Together they enjoyed cooking suppers, and entertaining friends and family. Her personality was so special because of her fun-loving attitude, her love of conversation, and her generosity to those in need. Her interests included sewing, quilting, and crocheting, gardening and canning, listening to music, reading, watching old movies and keeping up with world news. She was known as “Mama Cat” by her grandchildren because of her love of cats.

Her greatest joy and source of pride were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They meant the world to her.

Survivors include her five children, Lane J. (Connie) Ducote of Hessmer, Mark A. (Marina) Ducote of Jonesboro, Houston D. (Cathy) Ducote of Hessmer, Wanda D. (Bruce) Poret of Lafayette, and Milburn “Jay” (Arleen) Ducote, Jr. of Lafayette; 13 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Chase Ducote, Blake Ducote, Zachery Ducote, Joshua Ducote, Jeffrey Ducote, Quincy Ducote, Kalen Poret and Nicholas Poret.