Odessa Normand Villemarette, age 99, of Hessmer

Odessa Normand Villemarette

HESSMER - Funeral services for Odessa N. Villemarette of Hessmer will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura on Saturday, February 4, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. until time of service and with rosary prayer at 10 a.m.

Odessa N. Villemarette, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Hessmer Nursing Home. Odessa, who was born on July 9, 1917, was a member of the Ladies Altar Society at St. Alphonsus. She was a kind & generous lady. Those that met her for the first time fell in love with Odessa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Villemarette; sons, Newton Villemarette and Norman Villemarette; six siblings; and her parents, Estine and Inez Normand.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert Villemarette of Leesville; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.