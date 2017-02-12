Orise Couvillion, age 63, of Plaucheville

Orise Couvillion

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral service for Orise Couvillion will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 with Father Martin Laird officiating. Burial will commence at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m.

Orise Couvillion of Plaucheville, age 63, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Valley View Nursing Home. Born on August 16, 1953, Orise was a florist and a caterer, made all the flower arrangements for church, and was often found singing to his flowers in his garden. He loved to travel the world, one of his favorites places being Las Vegas. But most of all the things he loved the most, was his family. His children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart. From taking them to concerts, monster truck rallies, and movies he was there for them. A favorite game of his was to tell his grandchildren to “come see the little bird in his hands'.” When they would look into his hand, the bird had “flown” away!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Martain Couvillion.

He is survived by wife, Linda Couvillion; children, Korey Couvillion, Kasey Mayeux, Krissey Barnett, and Kevin Couvillion; grandchildren, Rayna Mayeux, Hunter Mayeux, Halie Mayeux, Gracie Couvillion, Reanna Couvillion, Gavin Burnett, and Sinjon Burnett; his brother, Johnny Couvillion; and sister, Elena Lemoine