Paetyn Grace Hullett, age 11 days, of Belledeau

Paetyn Grace Hullett

Belledeau – Infant, Paetyn Grace Hullett, age 11 days, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 10:12 a.m. At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Survivors include her parents, Santanna Hullett of Belledeau and Taures Thomas of Marksville; brothers, Trey’Avonte Hullett of Belledeau and Jamarion Hullett of Belledeau; maternal grandmother, Shirley Dauzat of Belledeau; and paternal grandparents, Barbara Thomas and Joe Mamou of Marksville.