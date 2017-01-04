Patricia Ann Walker, age 72, of Bunkie

Patricia Ann Walker

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Patricia Ann Ambres Walker will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the First St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in the Bayhills under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Walker, age 72, of Bunkie, passed way on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at her residence. Patricia Ann Ambres Walker was born to Robert Ambres and Ethel Lewis Ambres on March 6, 1944. At an early age, she united with and was baptized by Reverend J. J. Spane at Salem Baptist Church in Bunkie.

Pat, as she was known, was a 1962 graduate of Carver High School. In 1966 she received her Bachelor of Science degree in English from Grambling State University. She went on to receive her Master of Education degree in Education from Southern University in 1981. United in marriage to Phillip David Walker to this union three children were born: Felicia Ann Walker, Jason David Walker, and Wesly Jarred Walker.

Pat was a dedicated educator for over 40 years serving as a teacher first in the Rapides Parish School System at Crepe Myrtle High School, Slocum High School and Peabody High School and then in the Avoyelles Parish School System at Bunkie High School and Marksville High School. Her areas of certification included: Supervisor of Student Teaching, French, English, and Professional Improvement Program (PIP). Throughout her career, she strove for excellence, uplifting and inspiring students and peers to be the best that they could be.

As a young child, Pat was taken to Salem Baptist Church and began what would become a life of faithful service to God and Salem Baptist Church. She served as a Board of Trustees Member, Choir Member, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Mission Worker, and Youth Sponsor. Where ever and whenever she was needed, she heeded God’s call.

Her sense of service extended to her community with her work as an AARP member, President of Albert L. Hayward Sr. Community Development Corporation, Steering Committee Member of Bunkie Colored – Carver High School Reunion, participant at Bunkie Senior Citizens Center and former board member of Avoyelles Council on Aging, and Board Member of George Washington Carver Community Center, Inc.

Cherishing her memories are her daughter, Felicia Ann Walker of Bunkie; her sons, Jason David Walker of Arlington, Texas and Wesly Jarred Walker (Danyelle) of Houston, Texas; her grandson, Zachary Jarred Walker of Houston, Texas; her sister, Sharanda Ambres of Houston, Texas; her uncle, Lloyd Ambres (Ossie Mae) of Houston, Texas; her aunt, Mary Ned of Baton Rouge; her goddaughter Amber Hendricks of Bunkie; “brothers and sister” Tucker (Diana) Melancon of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Danny (Margie) Melancon of Bunkie and Susie (Thomas) Dicharry of Bunkie; and a host of relatives and friends.