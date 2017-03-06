Patricia Ivey, age 86, of Mansura

Patricia Ivey

GLOSTER, MISSISSIPPI -- Funeral services for Patricia Ann Ivey of Mansura will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, Mississippi. Interment will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held on Monday March 6, 2017, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster starting at 1 p.m. until the time of services.

Patricia Ann Ivey of Mansura, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at OakMont Estates Assisted Living Center in Mansura. She was born January 21, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Ida Pollard Wulff. Mrs. Pat was a housewife and mother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Wulff and Ida Pollard Wulff; and her husband, Norman Stanley “Sonny” Ivey.

She is survived by two sons, Greer Streetman and Henry W. Ivey; two daughters, Mindy S. Phelps and Terry George; three stepsons, Stan Ivey, David Ivey, and Patrick Ivey; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.