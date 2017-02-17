Reginald Bordelon , age 67, of Bordelonville

Reginald Bordelon

MOREAUVILLE - Visitation for Reginald Bordelon of Bordelonville will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville and a rosary prayer will begin at 12:30pm. Burial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Reginald Bordelon, age 67, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at his home in Bordelonville. He was born on March 30, 1949.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Rachal Bordelon; siblings, Carrie Bordelon, Maxime Bordelon, Lenoard Bordelon, Allen Bordelon, Bernard Bordelon, Michael “Rabbit” Bordelon, and Phillip Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Linnette Bordelon of Bordelonville; daughter, Stacy Bordelon of Bordelonville; son, Tony (April) Bordelon of Bordelonville; five grandchildren: Sarah Mathews, Clark Mathews, Cody Mathews, Harley Bordelon, and Blake Bordelon; and one great-grandchild, Coltyn Mathews.