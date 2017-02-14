Rev. Norbert Rosso, age 89 , of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; one time pastor at Holy Ghost

Rev. Norbert Rosso

Bethel Park, Pennsylvania - A memorial Mass for Rev. Norbert Rosso will be held in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel at the Spiritan Center in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 9:00 am. Burial will take place at the Spiritan Cemetery in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Saturday February 25, 2017.

Rev. Rosso of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a member of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, died peacefully February 9, 2017 at Marion Manor, Greentree, Pennsylvania. He was 89 years old. Father Rosso was born October 27, 1927 in Lambertville, New Jersey. He professed his vows as a member of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit on August 22, 1949 at Holy Ghost Novitiate in Ridgefield, Connecticut and was ordained to the Priesthood on June 3, 1954 at St. Mary's Seminary, Ferndale in Norwalk, Connecticut. Fr. Rosso was first appointed to St. Benedict the Moor Parish, Detroit Michigan from 1955-1958 and then Sacred Heart Parish, Detroit until 1961. In succeeding years he ministered at St. Edward, New Iberia and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Bakersfield, California. He was Administrator of St. Augustine, Isle Breville, from 1969-1970. From 1971-1991 he was pastor of Holy Ghost Parishes in Marksville, Opelousas, and New Orleans and from August 1991-1997 he was Pastor at Holy Redeemer in San Antonio, Texas. He was then named pastor of St. Anthony in Natchitoches. He obtained retirement status in 2001 and was in residence at Spiritan Retirement Homes in Hemet, California and in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania since 2009.

Fr. Rosso was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert T. and Reba Oblinger Rosso; and his brother, James. He is survived by eight nieces and nephews; and many grand-nieces and nephews.

In memory of Fr. Rosso donations may be made to the Congregation of the Holy Spirit designated for retirement or for the educations of future Holy Spirit Fathers and Brothers, 6230 Brush Run Road, Bethel Park PA 15102.