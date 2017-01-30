Reven St. Romain, age 91, of New Orleans

Reven St. Romain

NEW ORLEANS - Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Reven St. Romain at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Reven St. Romain, age 91, passed away on January 24, 2017 at Worland Healthcare Center surrounded by his wife, daughter and grandson. Reven was born in Plaucheville on May 30, 1925 to Seltz and Evelyn (Pepitone) St. Romain. He married Louella Dubroc on February 20, 1944. They were married for 72 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Matthew St. Romain.

Survivors include his wife, Louella; children: Michael (Jackie) St. Romain, Dale (Joel) St. Romain, and Peggy Hyslope; grandchildren: Kenneth, Kathleen, Krysta and Brandon; great-grandchildren: Amanda, Amber, Jacob, Matthew, Lilly, Rois, and Niko; and great-great-grandchildren: Ava and Alexis.

Online condolences may be made at www.lakelawnmetairie.com or www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.