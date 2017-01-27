Roaslie J. (Rosie) Parrino, age 82, of Waveland, Mississippi

Roaslie J. (Rosie) Parrino, 82 of Waveland, Mississippi, passed from this life on Monday, January 23, 2017, at Canon Hospice in Gulfport, Mississippi.

She was born on May 16, 1934 in Bunkie, Louisiana, to the union of her parents, Peter A. Parrino and Genevieve Malone Parrino.

Rosie spent her childhood in Bunkie, Louisiana, where she attended St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School. After graduation, she moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where she attended and graduated from Dominican High School in 1952. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1956. While attending Loyola, she was named to Who’s Who Among Students in College and Universities, she was selected to Cardinal Key National Honor Society and received the outstanding student award form Cardinal Key. In 1957 she was appointed the Dean of Women at Loyola University and became the youngest dean in the United States. In 1964 Rosalie earned an MBA and in 1976 she earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola and was admitted to the Louisiana Bar in 1977.

Rosie was a counselor and academic advisor at the University of New Orleans from 1969 – 1975. In 1975 she opened the Outreach and Opportunity Center for Women at Delgado Community College in New Orleans. In 1978 she was named Dean of the Business Studies Division and was appointed a full professorship for her academic achievements. In 1998 she retired and moved to Waveland, Mississippi.

Rosie truly made a difference in the lives she touched. She was an inspiration to her family, friends, co-workers, and students. She encouraged her nieces and nephews to get educations and to use their talents to help others. She was quick with a smile and a joke that would brighten any day. She was generous and genuinely cared for others. Through sickness and trial her faith never wavered. Her prayers and devotion to the Infant Jesus of Good Health were answered, as she was blessed to live a full and enjoyable 12 years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Peter A. Parrino and Genevieve Malone Parrino, her brother Peter G. Parrino, and sister Maria Parrino Roberts.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother Nicholas S. Parrino and wife Ramona of Bunkie, sister in law Stephanie Parrino, brother in law William E. Roberts, cousin Mary Casino, twelve nieces and nephews, and sixteen great nieces and nephews and many friends.

A memorial mass celebrating the life of Rosie will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Stephen Scott Chemino officiating and internment will be at Gates of Heaven Mausoleum in Bunkie Louisiana.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of local arrangements.