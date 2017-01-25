Rolanda Suzette Griffin, 52, of Bunkie

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Amazon Baptist Church, 411 N. Chestnut St., Bunkie, LA 71322 for Ms. Rolanda Suzette Griffin, 52, who passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Bunkie General Hospital. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Rev. Dexter Compton, Sr., Pastor of Amazon Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Ms. Griffinís memories are being cherished by: her father, Henry Griffin, Jr. and mother, Betty Jean Clayton Griffin, both of Bunkie, LA; one son, Justin Griffin, Sr. of Bunkie, LA; two daughters, Trista Gordon (Tyron) and Jelissa Griffin, both of Bunkie, LA; two sisters, Shelia Green (Jimmy) and Camala Batiste, both of Bunkie, LA; her paternal aunt, Linda Smith of Bunkie, LA; two grandchildren, Justin, Jr. and Brystin Jhamonde, both of Bunkie, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Amazon Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.