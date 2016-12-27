Ronald “Goozie” Savoie, age 73, of Mansura

Ronald “Goozie” Savoie

MANSURA - Memorial services for Ronald ''Goozie'' Savoie of Mansura will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 beginning at 2 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 beginning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Ronald “Goozie” Savoie, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at his home. He was born on July 18, 1943. Goozie was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 50 years and has assisted countless families. He retired from Escude Funeral Home after 21 years of service. Many families remember him by his kindness, compassion, and integrity and sometimes simply by Goozie. Despite his professionalism, he enjoyed humor and always told a joke to lighten the mood to make you smile. He was a diehard LSU and Saints fan and relished collecting memorable for his teams. Music was another joy to Goozie, whether on the go or just at home easy listening. Goozie was a loving grandfather and always found time to attend events or just to be with his grandchildren. His heart was big and his smile will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ossie and Avie Comeaux Savoie; his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol Savoie; and grandson, Tristan Mills.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher (Carolyn) Savoie of Mansura; daughter, Cinamon (Tom) Lawless of Lafayette; grandchildren: Shelbie Savoie, Emilie Lawlass, Paige Savoie, Hanna Savoie, and Noah Barbre; and sister, Peggy (Boo) Hebert of New Iberia. He is also survived by his dog companions, Bandit and Blue.