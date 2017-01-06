Rosemary C. Willis, age 91, of Moreauville

Rosemary C. Willis

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Rosemary C. Willis of Moreauville will be held at 12 noon on Monday, January 9, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum #2. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Friends may call at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Rosemary, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. She was born on January 4, 2016. Rosemary was the widow of Abbie J. Willis. A native of Moreauville, Rosemary was a retired Avoyelles Parish Deputy Assessor. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ladies of the Alter Society and Christian Mothers. For several years, she was a church lector and a CCD teacher. Rosemary will be remembered by her family and friends as a strong and loving person who impacted many lives in Avoyelles Parish.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley A. Parham; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Anatole Coco; sisters, Celeste Coco, Lois Coco, and Eileen Parham; and brother, Maxime Coco.

She is survived by her son, Stanley S. Parham of Vero Beach, Florida; daughter, Marie C. Parham of New York; grandchildren, Craig Parham, Lori Parham and Nathan Tankus; and great-grandchild, Stephen Michael Parham.

Those honored to be pallbearers include: Barney Parham, Bert Parham, Jr., Craig Parham, Matthew Kennedy, Willis Coco, and Carl Coco. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Butler, Chester Coco, John Kersey, Gayle Kersey, Mary Nuss, Bert Parham, Sr., Jill Powers, Cheryl Parham, Jane Parham, Nathan Tankus, Lisa Van de Vate and Cross Bearer, Wayne Coco.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church vestibule renovation project.