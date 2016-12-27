Ruby Wilkes, age 79, of Moreauville

Ruby Wilkes

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Ruby Wilkes will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 beginning at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jose Roblez-Sanchez officiating. Interment will commence in the Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Ruby Wilkes, age 79, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Rapides Regional in Alexandria. She was born on September 17, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bolen Wilkes, Sr.; daughter, Sherry Wilkes Bordelon; parents, Estine Lemoine, Sr. and Susan Guillot Lemoine; brothers, Estine “Bully” Lemoine, Jr., and Sydney Lemoine; sisters, Gladys Rabalais and Grace Voiselle; son-in-law, Jessie “JR.” Tidwell; and great-grandson, Shane Michael Lemoine.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jeannie (Jeffery) Hess of Bordelonville, Susan (Ernest) Blanchard of Hessmer, and Tina Tidwell of Marksville; son, Bolen Wilkes, Jr. of Hamburg; sisters, Verdie Wilkes of Marksville and Cecilia (Kenneth) Friesenhahn of Simmesport; her grandchildren, Kenneth Paul Grimes, Tara Heusmann, Zane Bordelon, Brooks Jeansonne, Christina Lemoine, Mason Hess, and Luke Hess; great-grandchildren, Madison Grimes, Miranda Grimes, Alexandra Heusmann, Preston Heusmann, Montana Jeansonne, Madison Jeansonne, Johnny Jeansonne, Baylee Kaye Lemoine, McKenzie Maye Lemoine, and Skylar Raye Lemoine; and one great-great-grandchild, Piper Gray Wilson.

Those honored to be pallbearers are Kenneth Grimes, Brooks Jeansonne, Mason Hess, Luke Hess, Michael Lemoine and Zane Bordelon.