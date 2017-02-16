Russell Gauthier age 67 of Cottonport

Funeral services for Russell Gauthier of Cottonport will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Saturday, February 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 5:00pm and will last until time of services on Saturday. Burial will commence at the First Baptist Cemetery of Cottonport.

Russell Gauthier, age 67, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Euris & Lillie Gauthier, Sr.; brothers, Murphy, Ray, Gene, & Irvin Gauthier; sister, Ella Mae Mitchell; also his half-sisters, Helen Marie Jarreau, Sharon Rose LaGrone, Flavia Lee Palazzo, & Francis Renee LaRay. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 46 years, Pamela Gauthier of Cottonport; his children, Larry Gauthier (Heather) of Cottonport, David Gauthier (Renee) of Cottonport, Travis Gauthier (Deshea) of Plaucheville, Tori Tassin (Wayne) of Cottonport, Stacey Powell (Josh) of Wyoming, Tracey Gauthier (Brady Galland) of Hessmer; grandchildren, Luke, Katelyn, Hayden, Bailey, Jake, Cain, Mason, Jamie Jo, Zachary, Ann Marie, Kaleb. He is also survived by his sisters, Myrtle Lemoine, Cherlyn Armand; brother, Marvin Gauthier; half-sisters, Jackie Lynn Perkins, Leona E. Bujol; half-brothers, Euris J. Gauthier, Jr. and Phillip Gauthier.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.