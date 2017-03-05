Russell Paul Bordelon, age 78, of Hessmer

Russell Paul Bordelon

HESSMER - Funeral services for Mr. Russell Paul Bordelon will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriquez officiating. Burial will be held in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Monday, March 6, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Bordelon, age 78, of Hessmer, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. He was born on December 8, 1938.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adras and Angelic Bordelon, one brother, Harvey Bordelon, one sister, Zanella Graham, and one grandson, Eric Bordelon.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Romona V. Bordelon of Hessmer; three sons, Glen Bordelon of Hessmer, Chad (Christine) Bordelon of Echo, and Craig Bordelon of Hessmer; one daughter, Debra (Mitchell) Vicknair of Hahnville; one sister, Geniva Chatelain of Metairie; one grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.