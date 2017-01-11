Sandra Faye Holmes, 54, of Marksville

Funeral services for Sandra Faye Holmes will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Interment will be at St. Richard Cemetery in Hickory Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ms. Holmes, age 54, of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Grace Home in Alexandria, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Watson and Mary Augustine Holmes.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Laviege Lacour, Jr. of Marksville; one daughter, Rachel Lacour of Marksville; one sister, Orelia Batiste of Marksville; six grandchildren, Joshua Neal, Heavenly Neal, Noah Neal, Jeremiah Lacour, Elijah Lacour and Drelon Diggs.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers.