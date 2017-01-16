Sarah "Nanny" A. Voiselle, age 81, Simmesport

Sarah "Nanny" A. Voiselle

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Sarah A.Voiselle will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. in the Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Dwight DeJesus officiating. Burial will follow in the church Mausoleum. Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Sarah A. Voiselle, 81, a resident of Simmesport died Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was born on December 21, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Claiborne Voiselle; parents, Wall and Aungel (Mayeaux) Moreau; and a brother, Terry Moreau.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Tammy Vance of Tennessee and Cathelen Bowman of Simmesport; two sons, Alan Voiselle of Hope, Texas and Dwayne Voiselle of Lafayette; two sisters, Judy Kimble of Tallulah and Sandra Sharpe of Grand Cane; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.