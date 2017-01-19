Funeral srvices for Sarah A.Voiselle will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 beginning at 1:00pm in the Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Dwight DeJesus officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 beginning at 8:30am until time of service. Burial will follow in the church Mausoleum.

Sarah A. Voiselle, 81, a resident of Simmesport died Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Claiborne Voiselle; parents, Wall and Aungel (Mayeaux) Moreau and a brother, Terry Moreau.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Tammy Vance of Tennessee; Cathelen Bowman of Simmesport; two sons, Alan Voiselle of Hope, Texas, Dwayne Voiselle of Lafayette; two sisters, Judy Kimble of Tallulah, LA and Sandra Sharpe of Grand Cane. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport is in charge of arrangements.