Scott Erick Grace, age 50, of Mansura

Scott Erick Grace

MANSURA - Funeral services for Scott Grace of Mansura will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Pastor Jacob Crawford officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Scott Grace, age 50, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born on march 25, 1966.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leilani Lynn Garman, Jody Marie Garman, Tina Louise Garman, and Mark Edward Cole.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Donald “Don” and Margaret “Peggi” Johnson of Mansura; step-sister, Christine Annette Johnson of California; step-brother, Edgar Teal of California; grandmother, Allie Tabb of Lecompte; aunts, Vicki Tunning of Maryland, Debra Naverrete of New York, Sue Russell of Virginia, and Caz Hardie of London, England. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.