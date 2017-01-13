Sonya Gayle Dauzat, age 56, of Hickory Hill

Sonya Gayle Dauzat

HICKORY HILL - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Sonya Gayle Dauzat will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2017 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Hickory Hill with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ms. Dauzat, age 56, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at her residence. She was born on February 4, 1960.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Add J. and Zelma Cockman Dauzat.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Shalonda Madison, and Arteria Scott; one son, David Green; two granddaughters, Ariyana Madison, and Daiva Green; godchild, Alex; cousin and caretaker, Sherrill Silvers of Hickory Hill; and friend and caretaker, Ruth Wilmer of Hickory Hill.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until shortly before service. A rosary will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Chapel.

