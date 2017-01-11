Staward Roy Simon, 92, of Marksville

Memorial services for Staward Roy Simon, 92 will be held on 12 noon on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville. Interment will be at a later date.

Staward died peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was a native of Lafayette and a longtime resident of Marksville. He was a retired farmer, cattleman and avid gardener. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII and very proud of his service to his country.

He is survived by his two daughters, Judy Regard and her husband Johnny of Marksville, Kathy Rousseau and her husband Keith of Broussard ; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; one brother, Dallas Simon of Lafayette and two sisters, Florence Trahan and Ina Alleman of Lafayette. He is also survived by his first wife, Lee Shockley of Pineville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ostone and Whitney Simon; brothers, Louis Simon, Emery Simon and sister Yeola Newton. He was also preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Alice M. Simon.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his loyal and longtime friend, Sonia Guillot.

Friends may visit from 11:00 am until service time on Sunday.