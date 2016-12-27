Stella Lee

Mansura – Funeral services for Stella Gaspard Lee, age 68 of Mansura, will be held in the chapel of Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 1 p.m. with Deacon Gary Schupbach, officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. In honor of Stella, a Rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m.

Ms. Lee passed away at the Grace Home in Alexandria on Monday, December 26, 2016 at 6:05 a.m. Stella enjoyed relaxing by reading a good book and always wanted to cook for her family. She was a fun loving person and wouldn’t miss an opportunity to joke around with her family and friends. Stella will be sadly missed by her family and friends especially her children and grandchildren where she treasured every minute spent with them.

Stella will now be joined in Heaven by her husband, Linwood “Putchy” Lee, Sr.; and parents, Eric and Nelda Graham Gaspard.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Linwood “Boo” (Angela) Lee, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Christopher Lynn (Vera) Lee of Moreauville, Melissa Tucker of Oakdale, and Suzan (Doug) Fangue of Morgan City; siblings, Eric “E.J.” (Joanne) Gaspard of Hammond, Steve (Patricia) Gaspard of Silsbee, Texas, Joanne “Joan” (Eddie) McMills of Marksville, and Canelia “Rae” (John) Wilson of Alexandria; and ten grandchildren.