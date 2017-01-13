Tamara “Tammy” Rider, age 52, of St. Landry

Tamara “Tammy” Rider

ST. LANDRY - Funeral services for Tamara “Tammy” Lynn Wall Rider will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the St. Landry Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hill Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be held at the St. Landry Baptist Church on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 3:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. and on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Rider, age 52, of St. Landry, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Grace Home Inpatient Hospice. She was born on October 31, 1964.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Rider; and her father, Samuel “Sammy” Benjamin Wall, Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Deshotel Wall of St. Landry; her sister, Angelia Wall and her fiance'. Jose Munoz, of St. Landry; two brothers, Samuel Benjamin Wall, Jr. of St. Landry and James Todd Wall, Sr. of St. Landry; her Godchild, Chandler Gagnard, of St. Landry; and numerous nephews.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are James T. Wall, Sr., Samuel B. Wall, Jr., Todd Wall, Jr., Ellis Ducote, Wayne Bennett and Jose Munoz.