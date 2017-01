Tamber Marie “Sissy” Williams, age 53, of Marksville

Tamber Williams

Marksville – Funeral services for Tamber Marie “Sissy” Williams were held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jacob Crawford officiating. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Tamber Marie “Sissy” Williams, age 53, passed away at her Marksville residence on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.

Sissy will now be joined in Heaven by her father, Edwin Williams, Sr.

Survivors include her children, Robert Williams of Marksville, Gregory Williams of Oklahoma, Teaonde Williams of New Orleans, Keonde Williams of Baton Rouge; her mother, Marian Mullins Williams of Marksville; siblings, Edwin Williams, Jr. of Marksville, Harris Williams of Marksville, Gloria Williams of Marksville, Tynia Williams of Bunkie, Charlene Williams of New Orleans, Charlette Fourcha of Marksville, and Karen Williams of New Orleans; and ten grandchildren.