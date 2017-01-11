Funeral Services for Terry Lee Vead Sr will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Rev. Keith LaMartiniere officiating. Interment will follow in LaMartiniere Cemetery, Fifth Ward.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Terry Lee Vead, Sr, 61 of Fifth Ward passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Mary Tina Vead; one granddaughter, Izzabella Wilson; and one sister, Judy Ann Roberts.

Terry was born in Pineville on February 14, 1955. He married Renee McWhorter, and together they raised their 3 children in Fifth Ward. Terry worked in the construction business all of his life; he was a very hard worker and worked hard to always provide for his family. He loved to fish, build things from wood, and go to flea markets finding many treasures. Terry loved spending time with his family and friends, especially with his grandkids. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Renee Vead; their children, Jill Gaspard and her husband Timmy, Terry Lee (Bubba) Vead, Jr, and his wife Kayla, and Shelby Wilson and her husband Tyler; his grandchildren, Chloe Jade Gaspard, Ava Claire Gaspard, Tyler Lee Wilson, Jase Lee Vead, and Hunter Lee Vead; and his step grandchildren, Hali Lachney, Cody Lachney, Karli Lachney, and DJ Lachney.

He also leaves behind his siblings, Linda Smith, Norman Vead, Jr., Gail Dauzat and her husband Robert, Patsy Vead, Mona Vead and David Vead.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Tyler Wilson, Patsy Vead, Donald Wayne Dauzat, Shawn Dauzat, Robert Dauzat, and Eddie Smith.