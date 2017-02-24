Vera Munson, age 92, of Coon

Vera Munson

COON - Funeral services for Vera Dupuy Munson, life-long native of Coon, will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport on Sunday, February 26, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. James Hodges officiating. Burial will commence at the Latanache Baptist Cemetery in Batchelor.

Visitation will be held that morning at the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m.

Vera “Old Momo” Munson, age 92, passed away Thursday morning on February 23, 2017. She was born on May 15, 1924.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Luther Munson; seven sisters; and one brother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Reid (Wanda) Munson; grandchildren, Chad Munson and Stacie (Ryan) Guidroz; great-grandchildren, Kody Munson, Payton Munson,Wyatt Munson, Olivia Guidroz and Ramie Guidroz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will include Chad Munson, Kody Munson, Ryan Guidroz, Duncan Massicott, Sammy Mixon, and Mark Schexnayder.

The family will like to thank the staff of Lakeview Manor Nursing Home for their loving care they provided for Vera.