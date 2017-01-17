Vernon Martin Ducote, Jr., age 76, of Evergreen

Vernon Martin Ducote, Jr.

EVERGREEN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Vernon Martin Ducote, Jr. on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Little Flower with Fr. Bill Gearheard officiating. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. and resume on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Ducote, age 76, of Evergreen, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 11, 1940. Ducote was a graduate of Cottonport High School and Avoyelles Vo-Tech and was a member of the Louisiana Bus Drivers Association. Vernon opened the “Little Queen Sandwich Shop” in Bunkie in 1959 and was an Avoyelles Parish School bus driver from 1973 - 2014. He also loved wood working.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Ducote, Sr.; his mother, Mattie Ducote; his step-father, Sanders Ducote; two sisters, Theresa Roy and Mae Rose Groserma; and two brothers, Clyston Ducote and Newton Ducote.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Charline Lemoine Ducote of Evergreen; his daughter, Tammy Ducote (Daren) Clanton of Bunkie; four sons, Randy (Cindy) Ducote of New Roads, Jody (Angie) Ducote of Baton Rouge, Timmy (April) Ducote of Bunkie and Brad Ducote of Bunkie; his sister, Virgie Armand of New Orleans; 13 grandchildren, Michael Ducote, Kayla Ducote Floyd, Dustin Ducote, Brandon Ducote, Brittany Ducote Holloway, Joshua Allemand, Lain Ducote, Adam Ducote, Nicholas Ducote, Lauren Ducote, Jared Ducote, Alyssa Clanton and Logan Clanton; and twelve great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael Ducote, Dustin Ducote, Brandon Ducote, Adam Ducote, Nicholas Ducote and Jared Ducote. Honorary pallbearers are Daren Clanton, Bobby Floyd and Lain Ducote.