Vorise Jacobs, age 78, of Marksville

Vorise Jacobs

Marksville – Funeral services for Vorise Lawrence Jacobs of Marksville will be held at Starlight Baptist Church on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Van Keith Jones, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Starlight Baptist Church in Marksville on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Jacobs, age 78, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 2:30 a.m. Jacobs retired at the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of dedicated service to our country.

Vorise will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Furbin and Juanita Nolbert Jacobs.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 56 years, Mercedes Keller Jacobs of Marksville; children, Duncan Jacobs of Marksville, Anthony “Tony” Jacobs of Chandler, Arizona, and Stacie Jacobs of San Francisco, California; siblings, Craig (Wilda) Jacobs of Omaha, Nebraska, Kevin (Vickie) Jacobs of Port Arthur, Texas, Wilda Starks of San Antonio, Texas, Phyllis (Melvin) Thomas of Houston, Texas, Furbinette (William) Potter of Charleston, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Mercedes Jacobs, Isabel Elgin, Zane Jacobs and Anna Elgin.