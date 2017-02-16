Willery "Dub" Rhines age 80 of St. Landry

Funeral services for Willery "Dub" James Rhines will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Barbreck with Rev. Craig officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Mt. Triumph Baptist Church on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Dub, as he was known, age 80, of St. Landry, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Opelousas General Hospital. He was a retired farmer. He completed the eleventh grade but he had the mind of a college scholar! He loved hunting, fishing and attending church at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Marginelle Rhines, Teresa Rhines and Sandra Faye Rhines; a son, Willery James Rhines, I; parents, Martha Golden Rhines and Gus Rhines, Sr.; three brothers, Roy Rhines, Wardell Rhines and Johnny Rhines and three sisters, Dorothy Jacobs, Doris Rhines and Joyce R. Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Elnora Tatman Rhines of St. Landry; his five daughters, Gloria A. Rhines of St. Landry, Jeanette Marie Chavis and husband, Jerome, of Opelousas, Florida Mae Freeman and husband, Michael, of Opelousas, Kathy A. Rhines and Wilmon Franks, Sr. of St. Landry and Ella Mae Kelley and husband, George, of Houston, TX; his three sons, Roy Rhines of Washington, Willery Rhines. Jr. of St. Landry and Michael Rhines of Opelousas; three sisters, Lee Esther R. Silverand and husband, Franklin, of Garland, LA, Ruth Silverand and husband, Henry, of Lake Charles and Betty Lou Washington of Houston, TX; two brothers, Ceafies L. Rhines of Houston, TX and Gus Rhines, Jr of Houston, TX; twenty-eight grandchildren and thirty-six great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are McKenzie Springgins, Roy Rubin, Steven Freeman, Wilman Frank, Jr., Franklin D. Silverand, Johnathan Frank and Farrel Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers are Willery Rhines, Jr., Michael Rhines, Franklin Silverand and Roy J. Rhines, Sr.