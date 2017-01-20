William Wallace, age 67, of Marksville

William Wallace

MARKSVILLE - William Howard Wallace of Marksville, age 67, passed away at the Grace Home Hospice Care Center of Alexandria on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Wallace was born on March 12, 1949.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Irene Wallace.

He is survived by his daughter, Monica George of Pineville; sisters, Judy Young and Cathy Maxwell (Bootie) of Columbia, Tennessee; brother, Bobby (Judy) Wallace of Columbia, Tennessee; grandchildren, Peyton, Courtney, and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Paisley; and his girlfriend, Sylvia Wiley. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, step-nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and step-grandnieces and nephews.