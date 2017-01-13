Winston Hayes, age 80, of Effie

EFFIE - Funeral services for Winston Hayes will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2017 at Church of Nazarene, Marksville with Bro. Gary Jones officiating. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Friday, January 13th at the church.

Winston Hayes, age 80, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Medical Center. He loved raising, roasting and giving pigs for benefits for people in the community and family gatherings. He loved squirrel hunting, fishing and having fun with grand and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathey Deville Hayes; father, Calvin Hayes, Sr.; mother, Paralea Bernard Hayes; and three brothers, Oren Hayes, Aaron Hayes and Calvin Hayes, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Darren (Charlotte) Hayes, Kay Hayes and Sherie (Dennis) Wilson; grandchildren, Winston Shayne Hayes, Kayla Desselle, Dustie Jo Wilson, Chanse (Brandy) Desselle, Ross Wilson and Cody Desselle; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Dayson Jack Hayes; and two sisters, Verna Wilson and Guilda Thorne.

Pallbearers will be Winston Hayes, Cody Desselle, Chanse Desselle, Wyatt Mayeaux, Lloyd Burlew, Blake Jarrel, Aurther Bud Saucier and Rickey Cole.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com