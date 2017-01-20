Police Chief Corner lambasts Bunkie City Council

Fireworks were expected between the Bunkie City Council members over a letter sent by Councilman Lem Thomas to the U.S. Justice Department, State Attorney General and others. Although there was no word about that controversy, sparks flew when Police Chief Bobby Corner rose to chastise the council for doing nothing but “bitching and moaning” about his department and disrespecting him and his office.

Earlier in the Jan. 12 meeting, several citizens addressed the council about their concerns with the police department. Following their comments, Corner told the council he wished to speak.

Corner started by saying all the council does is "bitching and moaning.” From that point, the chief said the council has not hired police officers because aldermen said they don’t receive enough information, like background checks, to make an informed decision. Corner said he will not give the council the background checks because the background checks would become public record for everyone to see.

“This council does not know how to follow the Lawrason Act,” Corner complained. “They are holding me and this department hostage and calling me ignorant.”

Corner went on to say he was not making excuses but there are 2.5 miles of roads to patrol in Bunkie with just one officer on duty. He said he answers many calls himself.

Council members did not respond to Corner’s comments.

Bunkie resident Byron Dupuy, who had talked earlier in the meeting, attempted to ask a question about police protection, but the discussion became heated and disorganized.

Mayor Mike Robertson ended the argument and the meeting by saying, “This council hires and fires officers as recommended by the police chief. The council is entitled to the information needed for them to make an informed decision. Meeting adjourned.”

During the earlier discussion on police operations, Chris Jeansonne passed around pictures of police officers, including one of a police car at a drive-in window of a liquor store and officers posting pictures on Facebook in the middle of a shift. He also had pictures of a person breaking into a vehicle and cars racing on Main Street. He also included Thomas’ letter in his handouts.

“Everyone is nervous, but we don’t need a vigilante effort,” Jeansonne said. “Everyone needs to work together because the only people suffering are the residents themselves.”

Jeansonne said people are calling Bunkie Police and getting no response.

“I’m worried an innocent person walking down the street is going to get hurt because a homeowner thinks the person is breaking into his home,” Jeansonne said. “We need to use the tools we have to make this work.”

Dupuy, who recently moved to the Knoll and Oak Street neighborhood, said he is tired of seeing four-wheeled vehicles ripping up and down the streets and not obeying traffic signs. He also complained about people playing load music at all times of the day and night, people shooting guns and cars racing up and down the streets.

“We haven’t seen a police car in our area in weeks,” an upset Dupuy exclaimed. “There are ordinances that need to be enforced.”

Carlos Morris also complained about shooting in the streets, but said the council and Corner need to work together. He said the last time he reported guns being shot, a female officer responded by herself and tried to help, which he appreciated.

Dupuy said he has called Bunkie Police for help and was asked if he were black or white.

Former Bunkie Police officer Nadia Robinson asked Robertson if he or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office would take over operating the police department. Robinson said Bunkie should not turn its law enforcement over to APSO but city officials should work with the current chief.

Robertson said he was not going to run the Bunkie Police Department. He noted there have been, and continue to be, discussions with APSO about “supplementing” the Bunkie Police Department in law enforcement.