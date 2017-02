Boys Basketball

Friday, Feb. 24

First Round

Class-AAA

#17 Westlake (16-13) at #16 Marksville (17-14) 7 p.m.

#24 Avoyelles (15-13) at #9 Jennings (17-13) 6:30 p.m.

Class-AA

#28 Bunkie (6-25) at #5 Rapides (23-8) 7 p.m.

Class-B

#24 M.L. King Charter (11-21) at #9 Avoyelles Public Charter School (21-12) 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

Second Round

Division V

#12 St. Joseph (2-30) at #5 Family Christian (28-13) 2 p.m.