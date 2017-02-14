Girls basketball playoffs to open on Thursday, Feb. 16

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 16

Class - AAA

#25 West Feliciana (17-14) at #8 Marksville (21-9) Tipoff at 7 p.m.

#26 Avoyelles (18-11) at #7 Madison (18-7) Tipoff at 6 p.m.

Class-AA

#26 Bunkie (5-23) at #7 Doyle (24-9) Tipoff at 6 p.m.

Class-B

#18 Bell City (13-15) at #15 Avoyelles Public Charter School (24-7) Tipoff at 6 p.m.

State Quarterfinals

Division V

#7 St. Joseph (2-30) at #2 Claiborne Christian (19-14)

Date and time to be determined