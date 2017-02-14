Girls basketball playoffs to open on Thursday, Feb. 16
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 4:45pm Garland Forman
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 16
Class - AAA
#25 West Feliciana (17-14) at #8 Marksville (21-9) Tipoff at 7 p.m.
#26 Avoyelles (18-11) at #7 Madison (18-7) Tipoff at 6 p.m.
Class-AA
#26 Bunkie (5-23) at #7 Doyle (24-9) Tipoff at 6 p.m.
Class-B
#18 Bell City (13-15) at #15 Avoyelles Public Charter School (24-7) Tipoff at 6 p.m.
State Quarterfinals
Division V
#7 St. Joseph (2-30) at #2 Claiborne Christian (19-14)
Date and time to be determined