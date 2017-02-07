High School Basketball for 02/07 to 02/10

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 7

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (18-9, 9-3) at Peabody (8-21, 5-7)

Marksville (19-9, 9-3) at Jena (19-10, 8-4)

District 5-B

Monterey (10-15, 2-5) atAvoyelles Public Charter School (23-6, 4-2)

District 5-C

Reeves (14-14, 3-1) at St. Joseph (2-28, 0-4)

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 7

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (13-11, 5-5) at Peabody (26-3, 10-0)

Marksville (13-14, 5-5) at Jena (17-9, 7-2)

District 5-B

Monterey (15-13, 0-7) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-10, 3-3)

District 5-C

Reeves (10-18, 2-2) at St. Joseph (2-28, 0-4)

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 9

District 3-AA

Bunkie (5-22, 0-11) at Rapides (25-5, 10-0)

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 9

District 3-AA

Bunkie (6-23, 3-7) at Rapides (20-8, 9-1)

Girls Basketball

Friday, Feb. 10

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (18-9, 9-3) at Marksville (19-9, 9-3)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (23-6, 4-2) at Glenmora (14-15, 5-1)

District 5-C

St. Joseph (2-28, 0-4) at Elizabeth (5-15, 1-3)

Girls regular season ends

Boys Basketball

Friday, Feb. 10

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (13-11, 5-5) at Marksville (13-14, 5-5)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (20-10, 3-3) at Glenmora (20-9, 3-3)

District 5-C

St. Joseph (2-28, 0-4) at Elizabeth (16-15, 4-0)